Bersatu’s Wan Fayhsal says some race-based policies still needed, hopes equality reached one day

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said that for the time being there is still a need to do segmentation in assisting certain races, as the question of economy is closely tied to a races’ culture and needs. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — The cultural and economic differences between ethnic groups in Malaysia means it is still necessary to continue certain affirmative action policies to address these inequalities, said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal.

The senator said that for the time being there is still a need to do segmentation in assisting certain races, as the question of economy is closely tied to a races’ culture and needs.

“The problems faced by, say, the Malays and the Indians, are not the same, as there are differing anthropological and economic circumstances which we must bear in mind,” Wan Fayhsal said during the Wacana Sinar Harian programme on Budget 2021.

The deputy youth and sports minister said that in some instances, egalitarian assistance can be rendered without regard of one’s background, such as the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional handouts.

“Regardless if you are Malay, Chinese, or Indian, if you are part of the B40 category then you can qualify for the aid.

“Yet it is different in the instance of scholarships for examples, where perhaps Malay students require different assistance compared to their non-Malay counterparts, such as for university entrances,” he said.

However Wan Fayhsal said such concerns can be resolved properly when the different needs for different races is more widely understood.

“This does not mean we are racist, as each race faces its own challenges. The context here must be abundantly clear.

“Having said that, I do personally believe that affirmative action ideally ought to be colour blind, so that economic equality belongs to all. This is something I hope will be implemented in the Shared Prosperity Vision (SPV) 2030,” he said.

Wan Fayhsal added SPV2030 will be the main framework in which the Perikatan Nasional government will use to lay out the upcoming 12th and 13th Malaysia Plan in the coming decade or so.