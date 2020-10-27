Azmin urges bipartisan unity to curb Covid-19, fix economy

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said the PN government is working on plans to deal with the virus in the short and medium terms. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Malaysian politicians should set aside their ideological differences and unite to combat the Covid-19 third wave and restore the battered economy, Perikatan Nasional (PN) information chief Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said today.

On behalf of PN, he thanked the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for recognising the government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to fight the virus.

“PN also welcomes the spirit of solidarity among its component parties, along with PAS, STAR, SAPP, and the MPs from Umno, MCA, MIC, PBRS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, and Parti Bersatu Sabah who have wholly supported Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s leadership and the PN government,” he said in a statement.

He said the PN government is working on plans to deal with the virus in the short and medium terms.