Report: Bukit Aman confirms 161 cops, family members have tested positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — A total of 161 police officers and personnel including their family members have tested positive for Covid-19 to date.

Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Ramli Din revealed that those who have tested positive comprised 17 senior police officers, 91 low-ranking personnel, five civilian personnel and 48 family members.

“We are constantly monitoring the situation as the safety of our personnel is a priority.

“The risk and dangers faced by all frontliners are real and they sacrifice their well-being for the sake of breaking the chain of Covid-19 infections.

“The public must adhere to standard operating procedure, including wearing face masks and practising physical distancing,” Ramli was quoted as saying by The Star.

Apart from those testing positive, Ramli also said a further 2,012 police officers and personnel have been quarantined.

They comprised 292 senior officers, 1,310 personnel, 85 civilian personnel and 325 family members.

He reminded the public to practice self-control and remain vigilant as law enforcement officers were deployed to the front lines.

New Covid-19 cases reported in the country have spiked over the past weeks with the number of infections hovering around three-digits daily.