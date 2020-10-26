Ismail Sabri says public compliance in wearing face masks still top RMCO offence

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that 196 out of 857 individuals that were arrested yesterday were due to not complying with the directive to wear face masks. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today that the top offence during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) is still individuals failing to wear face masks.

Ismail added that 196 out of 857 individuals that were arrested yesterday were due to not complying with the directive to wear face masks.

“As we can see, failure to wear masks is still the number one violation during RMCO,” Ismail Sabri said in his press briefing here.

From the total offenders, 847 were compounded and the rest were remanded for further investigation.

“Among the violations were not wearing a face mask (196), activities in the entertainment center (183), businesses failure to provide customers details (185), failure to adhere to social distancing (172), businesses exceed curfew (53) and others (78),” he said.

On Ops Benteng, the authorities nabbed 51 undocumented migrants and confiscated two land vehicles.

He also today repeatedly sought to blame undocumented migrants for the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that the authorities’ focus now is to deport the migrants to avoid them making contact with local prisoners, resulting in infection.

“Our focus is to chase away these ‘illegal immigrants’ to avoid contact with local prisoners, as they can bring infections and we don’t want that,” he said.

Many of the detention facilities in Sabah are currently under a stricter lockdown compared to that of the Klang Valley.

On mandatory quarantine as of October 23, a total of 54,934 individuals have returned home through the country's international border entrances.

Of that number, a total of 8,836 individuals are undergoing compulsory quarantine at 65 hotels and 17 other premises including the public training institute (ILA) and private educational institutions.

“Out of the total number, 381 individuals were taken to hospital for treatment while 45,717 individuals were discharged and allowed to return home,” Ismail added.