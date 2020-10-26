Covid-19: Tech product reseller, Machines says staff member in KL’s Northpoint Mid Valley tested positive

In a Facebook post this evening, Machines said the positive Covid-19 test result was received by this Machines Service Centre employee today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — A staff member of tech product reseller Machines’ service centre at Northpoint Mid Valley in Kuala Lumpur has tested positive for Covid-19, Machines announced today.

“The employee has not been at work since clocking out on 16 October 2020.

“Following close contact with another Covid positive case, the employee was summoned to KKM for testing on 23 October 2020 and received her test result today,” it said in a statement, referring to the Health Ministry by its Malay initials KKM.

The company said it is working closely with the Health Ministry to identify contacts for testing and quarantine purposes.

“We shall be conducting wider precautionary testing in the interest of the safety of our employees and customers.

“Our Northpoint Service Centre is closed for disinfection and cleaning until further notice,” it added, before reminding everyone to adhere to the Health Ministry and National Security Council’s guidelines and standard operating procedures to deter the spread of the disease and to keep the community safe.

Previously on October 12, Machines — which is a reseller of tech products under the Apple brand — had announced that an employee at its Mid Valley Megamall outlet had received a positive Covid-19 test result on that day.

Machines had said the employee had not been at work since clocking out on October 8 and that the employee had on October 10 informed the company of positive Covid-19 cases in the block of flats where the employee was living at, further noting that immediate arrangements were made for quarantine and testing.

It had also said on October 12 that its Mid Valley outlet was closed for disinfection and cleaning, with the outlet also announced as reopening on October 15 with redeployed employees from other outlets after a thorough sanitisation by specialist technicians using a Health Ministry-approved disinfectant.

On October 14, Machines had also said that all close contacts of the index case had undergone Covid-19 tests and were undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine while waiting for results, also noting that the company’s precautionary Covid-19 testing of a much wider circle of employees had resulted in negative results for each of those employees.