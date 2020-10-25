Malaysian govt offers condolences to Sultan of Brunei

Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah attends the plenary session at the 27th Asean summit in Kuala Lumpur, November 21, 2015. – Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, on behalf of the Malaysian Government today offered condolences to the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on the death of his son, Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul’ Azim.

Muhyiddin in his statement uploaded via Facebook also expressed his sadness over the passing, and prayed for His Majesty, the royal family, as well as the people of Brunei to persevere during this time of grief.

“May his soul be blessed by Allah SWT and placed among the righteous,” he said.

According to a report by Brunei Television Radio, the 38-year-old prince, who is also the second son of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Hajah Mariam, died at 10.08am local time yesterday, and was buried at the Royal Mausoleum after Asar prayers.

He was born in Bandar Seri Begawan on July 29, 1982, and received his education at the Brunei International School, Raffles Institution, and Oxford Brookes University, United Kingdom.

The Brunei ruler had ordered the country’s citizens and residents to fly the national flag half-mast and begin a seven-day mourning period beginning yesterday. — Bernama