DAP’s Guan Eng hails Agong’s decision against emergency, urges Malaysians to heed King’s call for unity

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision to not enforce a state of emergency on Malaysia was the right choice.

In a brief Facebook post tonight, Lim who is also Bagan MP, also urged Malaysians to be united in the fight against Covid-19 as called for by the country’s ruler.

“The DYMM Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision to not consent to the prime minister’s request for the enforcement of the state of emergency as there is no need to do so at this time is an accurate choice and is greeted with gratefulness by all Malaysians. The voice of the ordinary citizens have been heard.

“As decreed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, let us all Malaysians regardless of background and especially political beliefs, set aside all differences and disputes to unite to fight the Covid-19 disease together for the sake of our own safety and the wellbeing of our beloved country,” he wrote.

Earlier today, Istana Negara said that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has decided there is no need to enforce a state of emergency on Malaysia following a plea by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for the King to consider implementing one.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision was made after a meeting today between the King and the Malay rulers, the Istana Negara’s statement said.