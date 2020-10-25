As Rulers meet over alleged ‘emergency’ bid, Johor crown prince hopes Malaysia will be saved from the ‘power crazy’

Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim expressed his hope today for the Conference of Rulers to decide wisely on Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s alleged bid to invoke “emergency” powers. ― Picture via Twitter/HRHJohorII

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim expressed his hope today for the Conference of Rulers to decide wisely on Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s alleged bid to invoke “emergency” powers.

He said on his Facebook page that the country was already witnessing the results of power being given entirely to politicians.

“May Allah bless the Malay Rulers with wisdom to ensure the country’s stability and protect the country from threats of those who are greedy and power crazy for their personal interests.

“This is the importance of the monarchy where the Malay Rulers function in positively providing a ‘check & balance’ in national administration. I pray and hope for stability. May Allah always bless the Malay Rulers,” he wrote.

Eight of the Malay Rulers including Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah have convened a special meeting today, believed to be over Muhyiddin’s alleged bid for “emergency” powers ostensibly to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the ruling Perikatan Nasional has sought to depict this as a “health emergency”, the Federal Constitution only provides for a singular Proclamation of Emergency that would confer the government with effectively unfettered powers.

Some ministers and deputy ministers have claimed this version of an “emergency” would not lead to martial law, the suspension of civil rights, or disrupt the economy but the powers to do so are automatically granted to the government once a proclamation is made.

Prevailing rumours emerged on Wednesday that Muhyiddin would seek to invoke “emergency powers” to prop up his administration that was under challenge from Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

These rumours accelerated after Muhyddin rushed to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in the Pahang palace on Friday, which led to a meeting of the Conference of Malay Rulers today.

The plan has met with resistance from politicians both past and present, civil society groups, professional associations, and members of the public.