Daily Covid-19 deaths reach new record with 10, as Putrajaya said to seek ‘emergency powers’

Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam October 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Fatalities from Covid-19 hit a fresh high with 10 deaths today, according to the Health Ministry.

Its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the total number of deaths in Malaysia to 214 cases, or 0.9 per cent of all total cases.

The previous daily high was seven deaths recorded in October 18 and March 29.

Most of the deaths were among senior citizens and the middle-aged, with the oldest a 77-year old man in Sabah. The youngest is a 33-year old man, also from Sabah.

Malaysia also recorded 710 new cases today.

