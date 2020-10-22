UiTM postpones convocation by appointment to Dec 1

UiTM has postponed to December 1 the awarding of diplomas and degrees by appointment scheduled from November 7. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Oct 22 — Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) has postponed to December 1 the awarding of diplomas and degrees by appointment scheduled from November 7.

UiTM in a statement today said the new date is however subject to the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic and the instructions of the National Security Council (MKN).

It said the postponement was to ensure the safety, health, welfare and well-being of all UiTM staff, graduates, parents and all involved.

“The appointments made by the graduates before this are considered void. Graduates are asked to fill out and register again through the Appointment System to get a new date.

"Registration for the new date will be open from next Monday until November 8. Graduates can visit the website https://konvokesyen.uitm.edu.my/v1/ to get the link,” according to the statement.

UiTM said graduates can also get the latest information on diploma and degree award sessions by appointment by visiting the website or contacting the Students Record and Convocation Division at 03-55443110 or 03-55443114. — Bernama