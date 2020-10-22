Trial of YouTube sensation Pavithra’s husband for possession of weapon fixed on Jan 11

M. Sugu, husband of Malaysian YouTube sensation S. Pavithra, is seen at the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court September 17, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — The Sessions Court here today fixed Jan 11-12 next year for the trial of former estate worker M. Sugu for allegedly possessing an offensive weapon.

Judge Norashima Khalid set the dates following rejection of the representation application made by the husband of famous YouTuber S. Pavithra on the charge under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 for being in possession of a 66 cm-long sickle.

He is alleged to have committed the offence at the parking lot of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here, between 4 and 6pm on July 21.

In today’s proceedings, Sugu, 29, who came alone to the court, was represented by lawyer Syahrul Nizam Mohd Rabi while deputy public prosecutor Liyana Zawani Mohd Radzi appeared for the prosecution.

Syahrul Nizam, when met outside the court, said the prosecution had suggested that the defence team make a second representation application to the central prosecution centre in Putrajaya.

“The representation application was made for the prosecution team to review the case and there were some important points that we have included which we believe if they review properly and re-investigate, they do not have a strong prima facie case.

“The defence team also needs to get a directive from our client and review the documents to prepare an important document for the prosecution’s reference and investigation before the trial begins,” he said.

The court also set Dec 7 for re-mention for the defence team to update on the document and second representation application.

On Sept 17, the Ipoh Sessions Court had given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal to Sugu from another charge of assaulting Pavithra, 28, following oath-taking by his wife to withdraw the charge voluntarily without coercion and intimidation, during the proceedings. — Bernama