MyEG offers free Covid-19 screening for employees, no upfront payment required

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — MyEG has announced that they are now offering free Covid-19 screening for the employees under Socso’s Program Saringan Prihatin (PSP). The tests will be paid for by Socso (Social Security Organisation) and there’s no upfront payment required.

According to MyEG, the free test is applicable to both Malaysian and foreign workers and it’s for companies with Socso contribution that are registered in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Kedah and Sabah. MyEG says they are offering RT-PCR tests and is valued at RM150 each.

Employers can check if their company is eligible by performing a search on MyEG’s online platform. The eligible employees can get tested for free without any upfront payment as MyEG will handle all claim processes with Socso.

For companies with a large number of employees, the platform can also arrange for on-site testing. However, there’s a minimum order of 50 required and the location is subject to approval by the Ministry of Health.

After the tests are completed, each employee will be issued a digital certificate in a form of a dynamic QR code on a mobile app which will indicate their test results for verification purposes. According to MyEG, the QR-based digital certificate is part of a collaboration with the Department of Labour of Peninsular Malaysia and it is recognised as proof of testing. Those companies interested to sign up for the free Covid-19 tests may register on MyEG’s website.

Although it was previously announced that Covid-19 swab tests are required for employees that need to return to work from October 22, it was announced yesterday that the tests are actually optional. As mentioned by Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday, the swab tests for employees in red zones are not mandatory but encouraged. However, it is still compulsory for all foreign workers.

Apart from MyEG, Socso has also released a list of panel labs that offer free Covid-19 testing. Those interested to take up the test must make an appointment. You can find the full list of locations and contact numbers for the panel labs here.

Alternatively, employers can also test their employees at non-panel labs but they would need to pay first and claim later. Socso will pay a subsidy up to RM150 for each employee. — SoyaCincau