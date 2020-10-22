Minister: Communications Ministry, UKM working together on creative industry’s copyright, welfare issues

Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah addresses reporters at the launch of Oryctes’ high precision agriculture spraying drone in Cyberjaya August 25, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 22 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) is cooperating with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) to conduct research regarding the creative economy copyright issues and the welfare of creative industry players.

Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the research would identify, analyse and solve problems faced by the country’s creative industry by using existing infrastructure, especially the National Creative Industry Development Council (MPIKN).

“There are artistes, for example, singers and musicians, when they sign a contract, they don’t really understand what they agreed to and they end up having copyright issues,” he said at the signing of the Letter of Intent for the research cooperation via video conferencing today.

The Letter of Intent for the research project entitled, “Identifying the Creative Economy’s Copyrights Issues and Welfare of Creative Industry Players” was inked by KKMM secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad and UKM Institute of Ethnic Studies (KITA) founding director, Distinguished Prof Datuk Dr Shamsul Amri Baharuddin.

Saifuddin said MPIKN, which he co-chairs with Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, convened for the first time last week with the goal of making it a platform that really is able to develop the nation’s creative industry.

“Those involved (stakeholders) have been brought into discussions and we want to have meetings periodically. Through this council, we do not want an issue to be left unattended for a long period,” he said.

Saifuddin also launched the Creative Industry Advisory Panel comprising KKMM and KITA officials as well as lawyers and experienced creative industry players, to provide advice, training and seminars.

“The panel will also prepare frequently asked questions (FAQ) and programmes to increase awareness among artistes about copyright, contracts, royalty, welfare and funds that can be applied for their projects,” he said.

Saifuddin said although the panel will start early next year, the panel hotline email, [email protected] has been activated so that artistes can voice out their issues.

He also said that he would meet the country’s nasyid groups to create an international and national nasyid award through the cooperation of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

“It’s quite ironic that the entire world views Malaysia as the home of contemporary nasyid, but we have not really celebrated it properly,” he said. — Bernama