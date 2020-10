Healthcare workers carry out Covid-19 screening in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — The Health Ministry recorded 847 new cases of Covid-19 today, alongside 486 recoveries and five deaths.

The latest figures put the cumulative cases at 23,804 to date. Currently, the active cases number 8,183, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in his daily press briefing.

Four of the people who died from Covid-19 today were from Sabah, while the fifth person died in Kedah. All were aged above 60.

MORE TO COME