Covid-19: Muslim women with ‘purdah’ or niqab not exempt from wearing face masks, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on October 22, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah stressed today that Muslim women who wear niqab, or veils covering their face called “purdah” in Malay, are still required to wear face masks to curb Covid-19.

He said there are several criteria for wearing a face mask which are recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and those wearing niqab are not exempted from these regulations.

“We are all required to wear a face mask when in public since August 1. There are two types of masks, the medical and non-medical mask,” he said in his daily press briefing, when asked if the regulations still apply to women wearing such veils.

“The three-ply mask is used by medical officers and the sickly with chronic diseases. This is the recommended mask to wear for them.

“However, for those who are not infected or sick you can wear the non-medical masks in public but they must be in accordance with the criteria set by WHO which states that a mask must have at least three layers,” he added.

File picture of a woman wearing a niqab in Shah Alam October 3, 2014. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Dr Noor Hisham said the face masks must be worn inside the niqab.

