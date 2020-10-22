Domestic Trade Ministry seizes counterfeit cigarettes worth RM3.4m at Port Klang

The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry successfully seized a container with 520,000 boxes of suspected counterfeit cigarettes worth RM3.38 million in Port Klang on October 21. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 22 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) successfully seized a container with 520,000 boxes of suspected counterfeit cigarettes worth RM3.38 million in Port Klang on October 21.

KPDNHEP Enforcement director Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman said in a statement today initial investigations revealed that the counterfeit cigarettes were imported from overseas by a company operating in Petaling Jaya and were temporarily stored in Port Klang.

“Early checks indicated that the company representative claimed the cigarettes were to be exported again overseas. The checks done to the physical features of the cigarette boxes, however, raised suspicions that they were destined for the local market,” he said.

Yesterday’s operation, which involved nine KPDNHEP enforcement personnel from Putrajaya along with a representative of the ‘John’ cigarette brand, was the culmination of intelligence gathering, he said.

Iskandar Halim said the case would be investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, in addition to Section 5 of the Trade Description Act 2011.

“Any individual or company that breaks the law, especially involving the sale and distribution of counterfeit goods will face stern action,” he said. — Bernama