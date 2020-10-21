Zahid calls for ‘political ceasefire’, orders Umno to back Perikatan govt amid Covid-19 economic woes

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 12, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today called for a “political ceasefire” and ordered his party members in Cabinet to focus on helping the public face the economic woes wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zahid also said Umno will support the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government in its agenda to aid the public.

“I want to emphasise some of Umno’s standings as following: Conducting a political ceasefire to ensure that the agenda of addressing Covid-19 and helping the people who are suffering from hardship and anxiety due to economic obstacles can be addressed and prioritised.

“We will also support the Perikatan Nasional government in focusing on the agenda of helping the people and facing the Covid-19 pandemic and economic downturn,” he said in a statement.

MORE TO COME