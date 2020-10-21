Noted with thanks, PKR says of Umno’s call for ‘political ceasefire’

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said PKR is now focused on ‘rectifying’ the course of the nation’s leadership, especially in the effort to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — PKR said today it respects Umno’s call for a so-called ‘political ceasefire’ amid the economic situation caused by the Covid-19.

However, it insisted that it will continue in its effort to “return the people’s mandate”, amid its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s claim of commanding the majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

“We take note and respect the statement made by the Umno president today,” its secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said in a brief statement.

“At the same time, we will continue in our effort to return the people’s mandate, together with the MPs who share and support in this hope.”

Saifuddin added that PKR is now focused on “rectifying” the course of the nation’s leadership, especially in the effort to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We must also inject a strong spirit, and redevelop the economy, as well as double-down on our efforts to resolve the people’s problems,” he said.

Zahid had earlier today said the ceasefire is meant to aid the PN government in helping the nation, amid an economic slowdown due to the pandemic.

He added that all Umno party leaders holding Cabinet posts have since been told to give their undivided attention on taking care of the public’s welfare and easing their burden.

Umno was the latest to call for such a ceasefire, following an earlier call by Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman’s Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) that first campaigned for PauseMalaysia earlier this month.

Muda had also called for no snap general election as long as Covid-19 is not under control, and both political divides to cooperate and make public welfare their top priority.