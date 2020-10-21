MB: Putrajaya approves formation of Johor Economic, Tourism and Cultural Office in Singapore

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said establishment of Jetco Singapore is to promote Johor as a global investment, trade, tourism and cultural destination. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 21 — The federal government has today approved the setting-up of the Johor Economic, Tourism and Cultural Office (Jetco) in Singapore, paving the way to bring in investments as well as promote the tourism and cultural sector between Johor and the island republic.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said establishment of Jetco Singapore is to promote Johor as a global investment, trade, tourism and cultural destination.

“Especially in the current economic context, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused globalisation and international trade to be severely disrupted.

“Therefore, the establishment of Jetco Singapore will break through the new economic, cultural and tourism narrative post Covid-19,” said Hasni in a statement issued today.

Earlier, Hasni said he has been informed by the Foreign Affairs Ministry that the Cabinet has today approved the establishment of Jetco in Singapore.

He added that Jetco Singapore will be active in bringing in investment, promoting the tourism and cultural sector between Johor and Singapore.

“In addition, Jetco Singapore will work with the ministries and agencies under the Federal government and the Johor government in an effort to look after the welfare of Johoreans in Singapore,” he said.

Hasni, who is also the Benut assemblyman, said he thanked the Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, the ministry’s staff, Johor government civil servants and all parties directly or indirectly involved for their contribution in establishing Jetco Singapore.

“Jetco Singapore is our effort in meeting the global challenges after Covid-19. Hopefully this effort can restore Johor as the most competitive state in the region,” he said.

Jetco Singapore is part of the recently announced seven state initiatives called Tujuh Ikhtiar Makmur Johor to help raise investors’ confidence in Johor.

The others include the establishment of Ibrahim Johor Economic Council (IJEC), Johor Digital Masterplan, Singapore-Johor-Riau Growth Triangle Development (SIJO-Kepri), the New Economic Alignment, Johor Food Bank and the Johor Sustainable Development Plan 2019-2030.

Hasni, who is a former senior executive council member under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) state government, has been a proponent for the reopening of the Johor-Singapore land borders.

The 61-year-old administrator and politician said he understands the state’s need to reopen its land borders for employment as well as economic progress.