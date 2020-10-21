AG: No charges against minister Khairuddin due to insufficient evidence, no MOH-issued home quarantine order

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Khairuddin Aman Razali speaks during the Jom MSPO programme at Dewan Tan Sri Haji Ghazali in Slim River August 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — The Attorney General (AG) today said it will not prosecute minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali for not self-quarantining after returning from abroad in July because the Health Ministry had not issued a home quarantine order.

Citing the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, the AG explained that there must be a home surveillance order issued by the Health Ministry first before someone could be said to have committed the offence of breaching a home quarantine order.

“Accordingly, based on the above consideration, the Attorney General’s Chambers has decided to not prefer any charge against the Minister due to insufficient evidence and thus fails to meet the required burden of proof under the law,” the attorney-general said in a statement.

