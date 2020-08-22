PAS minister Khairuddin slapped with RM1,000 fine for violating Covid-19 SOP

Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali speaks to reporters during a press conference in Parliament on August 5, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) today said that it had issued plantation industries and commodities minister, Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali, with a RM1,000 compound for failing to self-quarantine for 14 days, as per the ministry’s standard operating procedure.

In a statement today, the ministry said that the PAS leader has already paid the fine.

“As Datuk Khairuddin failed to abide by the rules under Act 342, an enforcement officer (PDK) issued a RM1,000 compound to him on August 7, and he has already paid the said compound,” the statement read.

MORE TO COME