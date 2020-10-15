Covid-19 quarantine violation: Minister urges AG to quckly announce investigation results

Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said so far he has not received any news on the progress of his case. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Oct 15 ― Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali today urged the Attorney-General to expedite investigations and quickly announce the results over his alleged violation of a 14-day mandatory quarantine order.

The Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister said so far he has not received any news on the progress of his case.

“From the start of this issue, I had not said a word and had left it to the authorities to investigate.

“I am waiting for the Attorney-General to announce the outcome of the case investigation and whether I will be charged or not. I am also leaving it to the government to act on me if I had committed an offence,” he told reporters here, today.

He said this after a ceremony to present ventilators and face masks to Tuanku Ja'afar Seremban Hospital (HTJS) here, which was also attended by Malaysian Palm Oil Association (MPOA) Administration and Government Relations director Ramzuz Mohd Rashid and HTJS director Dr Zaleha Md Noor.

Mohd Khairuddin received criticism from various quarters, with some urging him to resign after he failed to undergo the mandatory home quarantine following his return from Turkey last July.

On the proposal to create a unity government, Mohd Khairuddin, who is also a PAS Central Committee member said, as the country is now facing the Covid-19 pandemic, the priority is to strengthen the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“We will wait for the right time to dissolve parliament and return the mandate to the people.

“If we keep blaming people, there will be no end to our problems. What is important is for us to face the problems together for the good of all,” he said in commenting on a recommendation by an academician today that a unity government involving the PN government and the opposition parties be formed, for national politics to be re-stabilised.

Meanwhile on MPOA’s contribution of 20 ventilator units, Mohd Khairuddin said so far apart from HTJS, Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Serdang Hospital, Selayang Hospital and the Raja Perempuan Zainab II, Kota Bahru Hospital have received the unit which each costs RM120,000. ― Bernama