KTMB launches cashless self-service ticketing kiosk

A commuter wearing a face mask is pictured at the KL Sentral public transportation hub in Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — After introducing a new online ticketing system known as the KTMB Integrated Ticketing System (KITS) recently, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) has further enhanced its efficiency with a cashless system self-service ticketing kiosk for the Electric Train Service (ETS), KTM Intercity and KTM Komuter Utara which was initiated on Oct 15.

“The method is in addition to the ticketing counter and KTMB Mobile app,” KTMB strategic communications chief, Ahmad 'Asri Khalbi, told Bernama.

He said the new system is for customer convenience, and mainly to avoid counter and online congestion.

He said concession tickets can also be purchased using the self-service kiosk when prior to this those who were eligible had to get it through the ticketing counter.

“A customer merely has to register via the KITS app or www.ktmb.com.my to enjoy the discount. Feedback has been positive and many say it is a very apt peak period method,” said Ahmad 'Asri.

However, only the northern sector KTM Komuter for Padang Rengas, Butterworth and Padang Besar is covered by KITS.

“The Klang Valley Komuter still uses the token and cash self-service machine,” he said.

He added that from Oct 14 – 27, daily ETS frequency for the journey from Kuala Lumpur to Gemas, Ipoh, Butterworth and Padang has been reduced to eight compared to 32 before this because of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

“The reduction is because the ETS runs through states where the CMCO has been implemented,” said Ahmad 'Asri.

In line with this, passengers with tickets for Oct 14 can change the date for travel by Dec 31, but “the amendment can only be made after the CMCO period”.

He said that those with tickets for Oct 15 – 27 can make a cancellation via KITS and that “the fare will be refunded through your KTM wallet account”.

Ahmad 'Asri said that passengers who want to stick to their plans to travel during the CMCO must follow the SOP and get the greenlight from the Police first.

For more information, call the KTMB customer service centre at (03) 2267 1200 or visit the official KTMB media platforms. — Bernama