Bank Muamalat confirms four more employees test positive for Covid-19 in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd has confirmed that four more of its employees at its Kota Kinabalu branch have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total infections at the branch to five persons.

In a statement today, the bank said the infected employees at the Aeropod Commercial Square branch are being treated at a government hospital.

The branch was closed last week to enable sanitisation and cleaning procedures to be carried out after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

“All co-workers who have been in direct contact with the affected employees have been asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days, until given the appropriate medical clearance.

“Contact tracing is also underway in line with the Health Ministry’s guidelines,” the bank said.

The business hours of selected branches have been revised to operate from 9.15am to 3pm only. This, the bank said, is to mitigate possible health risks due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

“We would like to assure our customers that business continues to operate as usual, with minimal disruptions while maintaining safety as the top priority,” it added.

— Bernama