Taps run dry for over one million accounts in Selangor, Klang Valley again

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said it has issued a stop-work order on its Phase 1,2,3 and Rantau Panjang water treatment plants due to suspected contamination in Sungai Selangor. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Over one million accounts in Selangor and the Klang Valley have been hit with another unscheduled water cut today.

In a statement this morning, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said it has issued a stop-work order on its Phase 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang water treatment plants due to suspected contamination in Sungai Selangor.

The contamination was detected at around 2am today, the statement added.

Air Selangor said the unscheduled water cut affects 1,196,457 accounts in 1,292 areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat.

The utility company also said that the unscheduled water cut has affected repairs to a pipe that burst on Saturday.

“Repairs on the burst pipe at the Sungai Selangor Phase 1 water treatment plant is about 80 per cent completed but work cannot continue due to odour pollution at the same plant,” it added in a statement.

Air Selangor said water trucks will be sent to the affected areas with priority given to critical locations like hospitals and dialysis centres.

Consumers in need of emergency water supply such as for funerals are advised to call 15300.

“We fully understand the situation faced by consumers who need clean water, especially during the recent increase in Covid-19 cases and the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) and are making every effort to minimise the impact on affected consumers,” Air Selangor said.

It added that updates will be provided through all Air Selangor communication mediums, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Air Selangor application and website at www.airselangor.com

In the past 30 days, Selangor and the Klang Valley have faced water supply disruptions on an almost weekly basis, largely due to contamination at the raw water source.