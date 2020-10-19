Oil spill at Pantai Cermin: Clean-up works to stop as beach recovers, says N. Sembilan Civil Defence Force director

Absorbent booms are used to absorb the oil from the spill during cleaning work carried out in the mangrove area in Tanjung Tuan, October 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

PORT DICKSON, Oct 19 — The operation to clean up the oil spill at Pantai Cermin here will end tomorrow as the situation has recovered, says Negri Sembilan Malaysian Civil Defence Force (MCDF) director Lt Col (PA) Fazlisyah Muslim.

He said after six days of the operation, the department could no longer find any traces of oil near the coast.

“On this last day, we carried out manual cleaning work involving about 50 personnel, including from MCDF and the Department of Environment (DOE)

“However, the DOE and the Malaysian Marine Department will continue to monitor the coast’s condition for the next two weeks,” he told reporters after observing the clean-up work here today.

On October 12, the media reported that a two-kilometre stretch of Pantai Cermin was found to be contaminated with oil spills and the incident caught the attention of Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man who inspected the location last Tuesday.

In another development, Fazlisyah said so far, there were no reports of floods in any location or residential area, however, the MCDF would continue to caution the public from going to the beach or out to sea to avoid any untoward incidents.

“The impact of the high tide phenomenon in the state is still minimal due to good weather conditions and no significant flooding incidents anywhere, but we have mobilised MCDF personnel in several areas including resorts and beaches,” he said.

He added that the department would be inspecting 100 flood hotspots in the state including in Linggi and Lukut, and so far 500 personnel were on standby to face any flooding incident. — Bernama