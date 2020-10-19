Covid-19: Latest safety equipment in 19 airports nationwide to be installed, says MAHB

The airport operator said a total of 23 new thermal scanners and 600 units of sneeze guards would be installed at all 19 airports. — Picture via Facebook/ Noor Hisham Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is installing the latest thermal scanners and additional sneeze guards at 19 more airports nationwide as it continues efforts to keep airport guests safe from Covid-19.

The airport operator said a total of 23 new thermal scanners and 600 units of sneeze guards would be installed at all 19 airports.

“Twelve airports, besides KL International Airport (KLIA, International Air Transport Association code: KUL), have completed the installations,” it said in a statement today.

It said the 12 airports were Penang International Airport, Langkawi International Airport, Kuching International Airport, Kota Kinabalu International Airport, Subang Airport, Terengganu Airport, Tawau Airport, Labuan Airport, Alor Setar Airport, Sandakan Airport, Kota Baru Airport and Miri Airport.

MAHB said seven other airports were currently undergoing installations, including Ipoh Airport, Kuantan Airport, Melaka Airport, Bintulu Airport, Limbang Airport, Sibu Airport and Lahad Datu Airport. These are scheduled to be completed by end of this month.

Group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said since the onset of the pandemic, MAHB had not stopped exploring means and ways to help mitigate the risks of Covid-19.

“We consider this as part and parcel of our obligation to help keep our country safe. We have been working very closely with the Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Health and other related agencies, mainly through the joint committee at KUL Covid committee.

“We pilot the latest technology solutions at KUL first before rolling them out at other airports because KUL serves the majority of our passengers,” he said.

Mohd Shukrie said MAHB remained vested in maintaining the highest levels of safety without compromising on service levels as befitting KUL’s reputation as one of the world’s best airports.

“It is crucial that while we cater to the new normal in air travel, we continue to provide seamless airport experiences to our passengers,” he added. — Bernama