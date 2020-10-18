Record-breaking high tide in Selangor, situation in N. Sembilan under control, says Selangor Disaster Management Unit

Mohd Hilmi Husi, 48 carries his son, Nia Azzad Mohd Helmi, 5, to leave his house area after it was flooded due to the high tide phenomenon in Kampung Sungai Janggut in Kuala Selangor, October 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Oct 18 — The high-tide phenomenon in Selangor today is the highest since 20 years ago, recording a reading of 5.8 metre in seawater level at 6.50am this morning.

Selangor Disaster Management Unit operations officer Muhammad Izzat Haziq Mohd Nazir said the annual phenomenon affecting the coast in five districts did not require evacuations to the temporary relief centres as of 11am this morning.

“There was an overflow of sea water in the settlement area near the coast in five districts, namely Kuala Selangor, Klang, Kuala Langat, Sabak Bernam and Sepang this morning but now it has started to recede.

“Bund and river fort erosion occurred at Kampung Sungai Janggut, Jeram where several houses were flooded up to the calf,” he said when contacted today, adding that a little flooding was experienced by several areas in the five districts.

Muhammad Izzat Haziq said small landslides were also detected at the bund in Kampung Nelayan Telok Gong, Port Klang, Klang and the state Irrigation and Drainage Department would implement immediate repairs.

He said several areas in the Klang district were also flooded.

Sunny weather and the absence of rain were among the factors that put the high-tide phenomenon in the districts under control, he added.

The high tide phenomenon experienced by the five main shorelines in Selangor which started yesterday is expected to end tomorrow and is forecast to occur on November 15 and 16.

Meanwhile in Negri Sembilan, the high-tide phenomenon that hit the Port Dickson shoreline since yesterday is reported to be under control due to the hot weather and no report of floods caused by the overflow of seawater has been received.

Port Dickson Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Captain Mohamad Azri Abu Hassan, however, said in the event of incessant heavy rains, some areas are likely to be submerged, especially in low-lying areas.

He said the APM would mobilise its personnel in the event of heavy rains to ensure the safety of visitors and local residents particularly in hotspot areas such as Kg Sungai Raya, Linggi and Kg Jimah Lama. — Bernama