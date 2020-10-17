Klang EPF office to resume counter services via online appointments

A staff member wears protective gear as she works at the Employees Provident Fund’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 ― The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) will resume its counter services at its Klang office on Monday, October 19, 2020, in accordance with the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) guidelines for the Selangor state.

The resumption of services at EPF Klang follows its temporary closure from October 9, 2020, following the earlier CMCO imposed for the district.

“In an effort to ensure the safety and health of its members and staff, the EPF will continue to enforce the SOPs (standard operating procedures) in all its counters and offices including visiting can only be done by appointments via the Janji Temu Online facility within the EPF website at www.kwsp.gov.my/janjitemu.

“All members must go through a temperature screening and check in via MySejahtera prior to entering the branch premises and they must follow the EPF social distancing measures during their entire visit,” the fund said in a statement today.

The EPF said, in this uncertain period, it is committed to continuing to serve members to the best of its ability via counters or digital platforms.

More information can be obtained at the EPF’s Contact Management Centre at 03- 8922 6000 or refer to its website at www.kwsp.gov.my. ― Bernama