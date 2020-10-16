Umno supreme council meeting postponed to October 20

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said supreme council meeting which was supposed to be held tomorrow will be postponed to coming Tuesday — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Umno supreme council meeting scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed to October 20.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan told Utusan Online that the meeting will also be held in Pahang.

He said that this was due to the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in several states as members wanted to attend the meeting in person rather than virtually.

“Therefore, it has to be discussed more carefully with the meeting taking place at a venue in Pahang.

“So the supreme council meeting which was supposed to be held tomorrow will be postponed to coming Tuesday,” he said without revealing the location of the meeting.

Many are expecting that the meeting to have a crucial announcement following the outcome in the meeting of the party’s political bureau last Tuesday, which decided to reconsider support for Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Earlier this week, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong and said he submitted statutory declarations and letters to back his claim that over 120 MPs supported him.

Istana Negara said later that Anwar did not identify these MPs to the Agong.