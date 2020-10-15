Telekom Malaysia: 10 more employees tested positive for Covid-19, ‘Work From Home’ activated nationwide

After the new cases were discovered, TM had taken immediate steps to close affected premises for seven days for disinfection and sanitisation according to the MoH’s guidelines. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 ― Telekom Malaysia (TM) has announced that it will be taking additional steps to curb the spread of Covid-19 after 10 more employees were tested positive for Covid-19. The new positive cases were reported at Menara TM and TM Annexe 1 in Kuala Lumpur as well as a network node in Rawang. This is in addition to the earlier cases reported on Sunday which brings the total number of positive cases to 13.

The broadband and telecommunications infrastructure provider has updated that three of its employees have been discharged and are continuing their recovery and home-quarantine for 14 days. The remaining 10 are still receiving treatment.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) with support from TM’s Covid-19 Crisis Response Team (CRT) are carrying out detailed contact tracing to identify and inform close contacts of the affected employees. MoH will contact identified close contacts for further advice and action.

After the new cases were discovered, TM had taken immediate steps to close affected premises for seven days for disinfection and sanitisation according to the MoH’s guidelines. Sanitisation works have been completed at Menara TM One, TM Annexe 1 and the network node in Rawang. The sanitisation works at Menara TM is still ongoing and are expected to be completed today by 5.00pm. All TM offices in red zones including Sabah and Kedah have been closed much earlier due to the increase in the number of new cases.

TM has also activated its Work From Home (WFM) arrangements for all TM employees nationwide with immediate effect until October 31, 2020. The WFH arrangements have been implemented earlier since Monday for TM employees based in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya before the new CMCO was enforced in the Klang Valley.

TM Group CEO Imri Mokhtar said that the sudden rise in cases among Warga TM family is a worrying concern and they have taken immediate action and activated safety protocols for buildings and areas affected. He also shared that over 4,700 critical function employees at TMpoints, contact centres, field teams for service installation and restoration continue to lead the front line as their roles are even more important with more Malaysians are now back to working from home.

TM is also providing free Covid-19 swab tests for employees who may have been exposed to the virus. Identified employees are told to undergo Covid-19 test from today through a temporary drive-through facility set up at Menara TM. ― SoyaCincau