Covid-19: No decision yet on setting up temporary hospital at MAEPS, says MOH

A general view of the low-risk Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centre at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang April 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has not decided yet on setting up a temporary hospital in Selangor like the one before at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) as the health facilities in that state are still capable of treating Covid-19 positive cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said currently, the ministry was using the National Leprosy Control Centre in Sungai Buloh to treat asymptomatic cases or those with mild symptoms in Selangor.

“We have 466 beds which we have specially allocated for patients with mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. If there is a need, for example, due to increase in cases and few patients being discharged, we will look into the possibility of setting up a temporary hospital at the MAEPS.

“But for now, we don’t have that plan yet as we are still capable of treating the cases. If the event that we have discussed and agreed to the move, we will only take three or four days to set up the temporary hospital.

“That has been the experience which helped the MOH to identify the location for the quarantine centre for low-risk cases in,” he added in the online news conference today via the ministry’s Facebook on the Covid-19 developments.

Selangor has so far recorded 2,964 Covid-19 positive cases including 150 new cases today as well as involving nine clusters that are still active, namely Utama, Bah Manggis, Tasik, Simera, Bah Tropicana, Sungei Way, Jalan Meru, Bah Kasturi and Kencana. — Bernama