Kota Kinabalu BSN main branch closed after staffer tested positive for Covid-19

People queue in front of a Bank Simpanan Nasional branch in Kuala Lumpur April 6, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 14 — Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) is closing its main branch here for two days starting today after its staffer was tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement today, BSN said the Kota Kinabalu branch was temporarily closed to enable a thorough sanitation process to be done according to the standard health and safety guidelines.

The branch would reopen on Friday, it said.

According to the statement, contact tracing had also been done and those identified would undergo self-quarantine for 14 days to monitor their health conditions.

“The bank has prepared a business continuity plan to ensure smooth running of its operations,” it said, adding that preventive measures had also been taken at all level of operations to reduce any health risks that might occur from the spreading of the virus. — Bernama