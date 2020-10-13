Suspect in money laundering case flees just before rearrest in Kuala Lumpur, confirms MACC

On October 8, MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki said MACC had detected hundreds of dummy companies linked to the syndicate to evade the authorities. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today confirmed that a suspect in a money-laundering syndicate linked to businesses owned by several celebrities in the country went missing just as he was about to be rearrested by the police under the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959.

A source said the suspect had just completed the bail process by the MACC to be handed over to the guarantor but then disappeared.

“The individuals said to have fled after being remanded by the MACC is not a ‘Datuk Seri’ and the MACC believes the suspect will be rearrested very soon.

On October 8, MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki said MACC had detected hundreds of dummy companies linked to the syndicate to evade the authorities.

MACC also confiscated 23 vehicles of various makes including Ford Mustang, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Ferrari and Porsche as well as several high-performance motorcycles owned by members of the syndicate dealing in illegal activities.

MACC, prior to that, had also called an artiste couple to give their statements to assist investigations on the money laundering case. — Bernama