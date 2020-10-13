Nur Sajat’s company fined for possession, selling of unregistered cosmetic products

Magistrate Hanie Dzatul Akhmar Zulkefli meted out the fine on Nur Sajat Aesthetic Sdn Bhd after its directors, Nur Sajat, 35, and Ashaari Maznan, 44, changed their plea to guilty to all 17 charges. — Picture from Instagram/Sajat

SHAH ALAM, Oct 13 — A company owned by cosmetics entrepreneur Nur Sajat was today fined RM14,500 by the Magistrate’s Court here for possession and selling of cosmetic products that were not registered and without the notification of the Health Ministry two years ago.

Magistrate Hanie Dzatul Akhmar Zulkefli meted out the fine on Nur Sajat Aesthetic Sdn Bhd after its directors, Nur Sajat, 35, and Ashaari Maznan, 44, changed their plea to guilty to all 17 charges.

Hanie Dzatul Akhmar fined the company a total of RM12,000 on 12 of the charges and RM500 each on the remaining five charges.

On 11 of the charges, Nur Sajat Aesthetic Sdn Bhd, was charged with possession of unregistered products, while the other five charges were for possession of cosmetic products without the Health Ministry’s notification.

The offences were committed at the company’s office at Jalan Serai Wangi K16/K, Section 16 here on August 15, 2018 at 11.40am.

The company was also charged with selling an unregistered product to a woman at the same place at about 11.35 am on the same day.

In mitigation, lawyer Hasshahari Johari Mawi, representing the company, told the court that the two directors apologised for the mistake and promised to be more careful so as not to flout any regulations in future.

Prosecuting officer from the Pharmaceutical Service Division of the Selangor Health Department, Nor Afizah Latip prosecuted. — Bernama