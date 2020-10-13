Muhyiddin: Malaysia glad to be on priority list for China-produced Covid-19 vaccine

In a press conference today, Muhyiddin said that Malaysia will be getting the vaccine before the end of the year. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said he is glad and relieved that China has placed Malaysia as the priority recipient of its Covid-19 vaccine.

In a press conference today, Muhyiddin said that Malaysia will be getting the vaccine before the end of the year.

“We are glad to know that we can get the vaccine before the end of the year, and our priority is to ensure that we sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China through our Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein,” he said.

Earlier today, Bernama reported that China has agreed to list Malaysia as a priority recipient of the China-produced Covid-19 vaccine once it is successfully developed.

Hishammuddin announced this in a joint news conference after the bilateral meeting with his visiting Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, here.

