KL police chief says 19 Cheras district HQ personnel test positive for Covid-19

A total of 19 personnel from the Cheras District Police Headquarters (IPD) have tested positive for Covid-19. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — A total of 19 personnel from the Cheras District Police Headquarters (IPD) have tested positive for Covid-19, said Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin.

Without divulging further details, he said there were other members from the Cheras IPD who are still waiting for their results from the District Health Officer.

“Despite the 19 (being tested positive for Covid-19), the operations of the station and the Cheras IPD will continue as usual and the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the government will be adopted in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he told Bernama.

In a separate development, Saiful Azly said a total of 29 roadblocks were implemented around the capital and Putrajaya, following the enforcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) starting at 12.01am tomorrow.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the government had agreed to implement the CMCO in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya from 12.01 midnight tonight to October 27.

The decision was reached at the special meeting of the National Security Council (MKN) chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin upon advice from the Ministry of Health and taking into account the spike in Covid-19 cases and infections in the districts of Klang, Petaling and Gombak. — Bernama