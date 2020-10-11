Sabah’s Covid-19 situation: Putrajaya imposes EMCO in two areas of Lahad Datu, CMCO in Kota Belud

A motorcyclist is stopped at a roadblock at Taman Sri Andalas in Klang October 10, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Taman Khazanah Indah and People’s Housing Project (PPR) Mutiara Kasih in Lahad Datu, Sabah will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) starting October 13, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

“Following today’s deliberation at the special council meeting and views from the Health Ministry, we have decided to enforce the EMCO in Taman Khazanah Indah and PPR Mutiara Kasih taking effect at 12.01am at midnight on October 13 until October 26.

“A total of 5,452 residents are affected by the lockdown,” he said.

Under the EMCO, Ismail Sabri said affected residents are not allowed to exit their homes except for emergency purposes after obtaining permission from the authorities.

He also said all road access into the area is restricted and food supplies will be channelled by the state government.

“Throughout the EMCO, the Health Ministry will conduct targeted screening on all affected residents. Further information may be obtained at the National Security Council’s official website,” he said.

In another matter, Ismail Sabri also announced the enforcement of a conditional movement control order (CMCO) in the Kota Belud district for two weeks in light of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

The CMCO takes effect at 12.01am at midnight on October 13 and will be lifted on October 26.

“The enforcement of the CMCO aims to curb the spread and infectivity of Covid-19 within the district while enabling targeted contact tracing activities to be performed,” he said.

Unlike the EMCO, Ismail Sabri said residents are allowed to leave their homes to purchase groceries, but it was only limited to two people per family.

He also said essential services will still be operational, but eateries were only allowed to provide take-aways or drive-through services.

Other restrictions included recreational and sports activities while learning institutions and houses of worship would remain closed throughout the CMCO period.