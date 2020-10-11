Police: Man arrested, drugs worth more than RM44,000 seized in Terengganu

Police arrested a man and seized drugs worth more than RM44,000 in a raid at Felda Kerteh 5 here on Thursday. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

DUNGUN, Oct 11 — Police arrested a man and seized drugs worth more than RM44,000 in a raid at Felda Kerteh 5 here on Thursday.

Dungun district police chief Supt Baharudin Abdullah said in the raid at 4.30pm, the 29-year-old suspect was detained in a room at his family home.

“Police found and confiscated 50 bottles with yellow caps suspected to be heroin and 1,600 pills believed to be yaba pills.

“It is believed that all these drugs are for sale around Dungun. Heroin is sold at RM700 per bottle and yaba pills cost RM10 per pill,” he told a press conference at the Dungun district police headquarters here today.

The suspect tested positive for methamphetamine and had a past drug-related record he said, adding that the suspect had been remanded for seven days until October 15 and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In another development, four men aged 18 to 29, were arrested for possessing a fake pistol in front of a resort in Teluk Lipat Beach, Dungun, at about 9 am, Friday, after a report was lodged by the public as they were behaving suspiciously.

Upon checking, police found 128 yaba pills and 12 erimin 5 pills, belonging to one of the suspects. Three of the suspects tested positive for drugs.

All the suspects were detained for four days starting Oct 9 and the case is being investigated under Section 36 (1) of the Weapons Act 1960 and Section 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama