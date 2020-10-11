Covid-19: Kelantan police issue 819 compounds for flouting SOPs

Policemen conduct checks on vehicles at a roadblock at Taman Sri Andalas in Klang October 10, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PASIR PUTEH, Oct 11 — The Kelantan police has issued 819 compounds until yesterday over non-compliance of the standard operating procedure (SOPs) since the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) in March and the recovery movement control order (RMCO) from June.

Kelantan police chief, DCP Shafien Mamat said, of the total, 212 compounds were issued from October until yesterday for various offences including not wearing a face mask in a public place.

‘’However, the number of compounds issued dropped in the last one to two days following the tight enforcement by the police,’’ he told reporters after his speech during his working visit to the district police headquarters (IPD) here, today.

Shafien also said 90 per cent of the public had started to comply with the SOPs fixed by the government especially business premises owners such as restaurants, but the police would continue to monitor the situation to curb the spread of Covid-19.

‘’Prior to this, various excuses were given such as leaving the face mask in the car and the mask blown away by the wind while riding a motorcycle can no longer be accepted as it is being sold everywhere,’’ he said, adding the police would not compromise with those who flout the SOPs.

Maybe, he said the people in the state felt complacent as Kelantan was categorised in the green zone and did not experience a drastic increase in Covid-19 cases currently.

In another development, he said 1,200 police personnel of various ranks were prepared to provide their service to help flood victims including evacuating them to temporary relief centres in the event of floods during the monsoon transitionary phase from November to March next year.

He said the preparedness was crucial because Kelantan experiences floods every year especially those staying in low-lying areas in the state. — Bernama