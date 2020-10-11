After BSC, another retail staff tests positive for Covid-19 in Mid Valley Megamall and The Gardens

A general view of the Mid Valley shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur as the movement control order kicks in on March 18, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Two shopping malls located within Mid Valley City — The Gardens Mall (TGM) and Mid Valley Megamall (MVM) — has said today it has ordered three outlets to close until further notice after one of its retail staff tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the shopping mall management said the aforementioned staff was an employee of London Sales Cosmetics Sdn Bhd (LSC) that operated Origani and Élévatione Time Stops in TGM and Surreal by Élévatione Time Stops in MVM.

It added that the staff had informed LSC on October 9 that one of their family members was exposed to Covid-19 and that she was a close contact.

“She immediately isolated herself through self-quarantine and arrangements were made for her to take the Covid-19 test which was confirmed positive on October 10.

“She did not exhibit any symptoms of Covid-19. The TGM and MVM managements were informed of the positive test result on October 11,” it said in a statement here.

After receiving the test results, the Health Ministry was immediately notified and contact tracing measures were activated.

“Sanitisation and disinfection of all three outlets under LSC as well as all common areas throughout the entire two malls are ongoing.

“The three outlets were closed immediately and will remain so until further notice,” it added.

The management also assured patrons and tenants that precautionary measures to maintain high levels of cleanliness and hygiene as recommended by the government at both malls have been implemented.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely together with the authorities and will provide updates as necessary,” it said.

This comes after another shopping mall, Bangsar Shopping Centre, had also announced earlier today that one of its retail staff contracted Covid-19 and that disinfection procedures were underway.

Recently, several shopping malls in the Klang Valley have reported staff testing positive for Covid-19, with 1 Utama ordered to shut down by the Selangor state government after four positive cases were discovered on its premises.