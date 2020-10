Selcare health officers take samples during a free screening of Covid-19 organised by the Selangor gtate government at Dewan Musa Muda, Shah Alam April 19, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — The Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM) will be mobilised to make daily flights to ferry the thousands of swab test samples of suspected Covid-19 carriers from Sabah to Peninsular Malaysia, Putrajaya said today.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this move comes following appeal for help as the small number of laboratories in the state could no longer handle the volume of samples that have been coming in.

