TAWAU, July 29 — Police have detained a foreign couple in connection with the alleged abuse of a two-month-old baby girl at Batu 8, Jalan Apas, here on Monday.

Acting Tawau district police chief Superintendent Wilynton Enchana Watt, in a statement, said the case came to light after a doctor at the Tawau Hospital Emergency Department lodged a police report over injuries sustained by the baby.

He said the victim was brought to the hospital for treatment by the couple and her grandmother, with both suspects initially claiming that the baby had fallen.

“ However, medical examination revealed that the victim had sustained bruises on her left forehead, bite marks on her right cheek and swelling at the back of her head.

“The victim’s grandmother later informed the doctor that the injuries were believed to have been caused by the two suspects, following which a police report was lodged to facilitate investigations,” he said.

Wilynton said that following the report, a team from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Tawau District Police Headquarters arrested the foreign man and woman, aged in his 30s and 18, respectively, at the Tawau Hospital compound at 11.45 pm.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for alleged child abuse or neglect, as well as Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Wilynton expressed his appreciation to the Ministry of Health, particularly the Tawau Hospital staff, for their swift action in providing information to police, enabling an immediate investigation to be carried out. — Bernama