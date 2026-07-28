MELAKA, July 28 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has identified Dubai, Singapore and Indonesia as the three key jurisdictions from which it intends to obtain documents through the Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) process as part of its investigation into investment activities involving the Retirement Fund (Incorporated) (KWAP).

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Halim Aman said the commission is working with the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) to initiate the MLA process after determining that key documents related to the investments are believed to be located overseas.

He said investigators have so far examined documents obtained from KWAP and the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

“We believe there are documents relating to these investments that are held abroad. We will work with the AGC to secure the necessary cooperation for the MLA process.

“The countries we are focusing on are Dubai (UAE), Singapore and Indonesia,” he told a press conference after delivering the opening address at the 22nd Secretariat Meeting of the Asean Parties Against Corruption (Asean-PAC) here today.

Abd Halim said the investigation, which officially commenced on July 17, was progressing smoothly with the full cooperation of all parties involved.

Since then, he said the MACC has recorded statements from 20 witnesses, including KWAP and MOF officials, members of KWAP’s Investment Committee, and investment panel members.

Abd Halim noted that the commission had also written to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) seeking assistance in two areas.

“The first involves obtaining financial intelligence through the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units to trace the financial positions of two companies in Indonesia and one in Singapore.

“Secondly, the MACC has requested BNM to review Cash Transaction Reports (CTR) and Suspicious Transaction Reports (STR) to establish the financial standing of individuals and entities linked to the investigation,” he said.

Abd Halim said the investigation is ongoing and cautioned that the MLA process is expected to take longer because it involves multiple jurisdictions and requires the cooperation of foreign authorities.

“This includes recording statements from witnesses overseas, and we will seek the necessary cooperation to ensure the MLA process can proceed,” he said.

The media previously reported that the MACC had recorded statements from several individuals as part of its investigation into a RM200 million investment in Indonesian aquaculture technology company, eFishery. — Bernama