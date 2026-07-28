GEORGE TOWN, July 28 — The operator of a tourist attraction in Komtar has been allowed to continue operating after the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) confirmed it had complied with all required safety measures following an incident involving an 18-year-old last weekend.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said JBPM had verified that the operator met all safety requirements and found no reason to halt operations.

“The Fire and Rescue Department has confirmed that the operating company complied with all the required safety measures and has been allowed to continue operating,” he told reporters today after visiting a factory in Bayan Lepas.

He said the management of tourist attraction had also informed him that it had taken immediate steps to strengthen operational procedures in the wake of the incident.

“They have informed me that, following the incident, they have issued a memo to all staff to pay closer attention to operational procedures and crowd control at the facility, and to remain vigilant,” he said.

Asked whether there were closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras covering the area where the victim fell, Chow declined to specify the exact locations of the CCTV at the site.

“I cannot comment on the location, but I was shown part of the CCTV footage at some parts of the area at the top,” he said.

On Saturday, an 18-year-old local man from Macallum Street fell to his death allegedly from the tourist attraction on the 68th floor of Komtar.

The teenager, whose body was found not the roof of the building’s sixth level, was pronounced dead at the scene.