Covid-19: Police detain 450 people for RMCO violations, 378 fined, says senior minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Police detained 450 people yesterday for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the recovery movement control order (RMCO), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

The Senior Minister (Security Cluster) said that 378 were slapped with compound notices, while 66 others were remanded and bailed.

“Among the RMCO violations include not wearing face masks (150), activities in entertainment centres (91), that involving physical distancing (80), failure to prepare equipment and record personal details (60),” he said.

On Ops Benteng, to prevent entry of undocumented migrants, he said 49 people were detained with three boats and one land transport vehicle being seized.

“I call upon the public to be able to help the authorities, especially this National Tasforce, by channelling information about undocumented migrants, and other cross border cases at 01162511223,” he added.