Permit required for those exiting CMCO areas in Klang, says Selangor police

KLANG, Oct 9 — People residing in Klang mukim (sub-district) housing estates which have been placed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) beginning today, must obtain a police permit to leave the area for work or other important matters.

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said the permit form can be downloaded from the official Facebook Page of the South Klang District Police.

He said roadblocks have been mounted at Bayu Perdana, Sri Andalas and Bukit Tinggi in the Klang sub-district.

“To facilitate the public, a mobile police station has been set up in the areas to provide assistance with the permits and to avoid overcrowding at the nearby police station. Those travelling for work, must produce a letter issued by their employer.

“We will look into every application whether it is under essential services or not, before granting an approval,” he told reporters after a visit to the affected areas here, last night.

Also present was South Klang district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli.

It is hoped that the community in the area could give full cooperation to the authorities to fight the spread of Covid-19, Noor Azam added.

Two days ago, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the government”s move to impose CMCO in the red zone areas, namely Sandakan, Papar, Tuaran in Sabah and Klang in Selangor, starting on Oct 9, following spike in Covid-19 cases in the areas.

Ismail Sabri was reported to have said that the CMCO implementation was to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the districts, besides enabling targeted case tracking activities to be carried out over a period of 14 days. — Bernama