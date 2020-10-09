Health Ministry: Six new Covid-19 deaths today, all in Sabah

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Health October 1, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Six Malaysians died from the Covid-19 virus today even though the total number of new infections dipped to 354 from yesterday’s 357 cases.

The new deaths raises Malaysia’s fatality tally to 152.

Three of the deceased were men and the other three women. All were aged above 50 and died in Sabah, the Ministry of Health announced today.

Of today’s 354 new cases, only two were imported. The rest were local transmissions.

“Sabah reported 274 cases, Selangor reported 10 cases and Kedah plummeted to 10 cases,” Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in his daily briefing on Covid-19 infections in the country.

