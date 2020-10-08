Putrajaya clarifies CMCO only in Klang ‘mukim’ not district, Kapar to be excluded

A general view of Klang a day before the conditional movement control order (CMCO) at Pasar Besar Meru October 8, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Putrajaya has clarified today that the conditional movement control order (CMCO) ordered for “Klang” will only include the Klang “mukim” (parish or sub-district), rather than the whole district.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the details of specific locations which fall under the Klang “mukim” will only be revealed by the Selangor state government later today.

“After getting advice from the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Selangor mentri besar we have excluded Kapar from the CMCO, but Klang ‘mukim’ will be under the CMCO,” Ismail said in his press briefing.

MORE TO COME