Permaisuri Agong: Malaysians must not be complacent with current Covid-19 situation

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah after the Girl Guides Conference and the 55th Annual General Meeting of the Malaysian Girl Guides Association 2020 in Subang Jaya, October 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah has reminded the public not to be complacent with the current Covid-19 situation.

Tunku Azizah in expressing the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and her concern over the current Covid-19 situation, called on the people to play their part to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“Covid-19 infections are making a comeback in Malaysia with sharp spike in cases over the past two or three days. As such, I would like to take this opportunity to remind all Malaysians not to rest on their laurels as we all play an important role in helping to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

“We are now at a very critical stage where we all must take care of ourselves, our children and family. I therefore urge and advise everyone to work together to curb the rapid spread of the virus,” she said in her speech uploaded on Istana Negara official Facebook today.

She added that the Covid-19 pandemic had made it difficult for children to attend school and the closure of schools had disrupted the education and school system.

“We may be the super spreaders. After what we had been through before this, we should be more cautious now,” she said.

Tunku Azizah said the public should learn from the difficulties and hardships when the government imposed the movement control order (MCO) in March, which had affected our daily lives.

The MCO which was imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection had also restricted the people’s movement and affected the economic and educational sectors, she added. — Bernama